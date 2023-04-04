Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $445.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $428.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,210 shares of company stock worth $10,428,074 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

