Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after buying an additional 168,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,535,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PRU opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.