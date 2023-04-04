Edge Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,864 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 3.1% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

