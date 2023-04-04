Bard Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 17,311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.61) to GBX 4,500 ($55.89) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $181.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.10 and a 200 day moving average of $175.71. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

