VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Boosted by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Raymond James lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

