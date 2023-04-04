Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,750 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 35,014 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Vertiv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 1,212,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 101,522 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

