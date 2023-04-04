Bard Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,741 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ventas by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ventas Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $63.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Stories

