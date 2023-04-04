14,505 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMX. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Shares of KMX opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

