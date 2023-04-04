Bard Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSK. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 791,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 227,479 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 887,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after acquiring an additional 226,081 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 915.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 175,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 158,190 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,026,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PSK opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.