Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,385,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 111.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 805,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 424,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 231.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 511,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 357,139 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 510,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 133,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2,658.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 338,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 326,107 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $676.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

