Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 81.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.77. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

