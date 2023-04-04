Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 20,750 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 128,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 390,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 145,989 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 181,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE ET opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ET. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

