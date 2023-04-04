Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 154.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period.

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

