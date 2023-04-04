Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 49.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $218.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

