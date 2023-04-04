Bard Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,242,532,000 after buying an additional 52,756 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,601,000 after buying an additional 123,508 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after buying an additional 156,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,414,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,618,000 after buying an additional 222,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $356.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.62. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $387.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.17.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

