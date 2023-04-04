Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 160.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGF stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

