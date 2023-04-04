Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,950 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,309 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,651,000 after buying an additional 170,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

Shares of TFC opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.