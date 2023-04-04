Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Reduced by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,376 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.7 %

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Shares of PANW opened at $196.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2,677.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,219 shares of company stock worth $27,036,807 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

