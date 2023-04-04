Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $1,456,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.