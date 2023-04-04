Bard Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $45.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

About British American Tobacco

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.