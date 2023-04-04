Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $172.93 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $197.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.18. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

