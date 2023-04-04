Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Roblox by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535,968 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Roblox by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 60,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $356,611.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,896,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,489,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $356,611.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,896,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,489,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at $43,120,402.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,047 shares of company stock worth $24,114,788 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.