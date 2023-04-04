Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 639,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,671,000 after buying an additional 173,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Edison International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.46.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

