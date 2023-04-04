1,639 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $229.87 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

