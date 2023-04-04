Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,017 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.48. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $103.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

