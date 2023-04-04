Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.22. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

