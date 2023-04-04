Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,275,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

