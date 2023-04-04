Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

