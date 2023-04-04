Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 41,640 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,640 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,817,952 shares of the airline’s stock worth $864,687,000 after buying an additional 1,482,592 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,310,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $112,095,000 after buying an additional 1,361,900 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $107,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in American Airlines Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,803,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,991,000 after buying an additional 1,493,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Stock Down 2.2 %
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on AAL. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
