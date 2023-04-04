Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 41,640 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,640 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,817,952 shares of the airline’s stock worth $864,687,000 after buying an additional 1,482,592 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,310,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $112,095,000 after buying an additional 1,361,900 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $107,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in American Airlines Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,803,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,991,000 after buying an additional 1,493,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AAL. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.