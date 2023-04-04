Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $360,000 Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,210,000 after purchasing an additional 77,904 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $255.03 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.47 and its 200-day moving average is $278.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 80.76%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

