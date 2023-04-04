VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.18% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $127,000.

PFXF stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $20.45.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

