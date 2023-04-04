4,512 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,512 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth $220,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth about $4,504,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Generac by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,023,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $328.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.95 and a 200 day moving average of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.46.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

