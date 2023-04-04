Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $575,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $285.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.93. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.