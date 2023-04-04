Cognyte Software (CGNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th.
Cognyte Software Stock Down 5.6 %
CGNT opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $11.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cognyte Software Company Profile
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
Read More
