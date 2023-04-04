Cognyte Software (CGNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th.

Cognyte Software Stock Down 5.6 %

CGNT opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

