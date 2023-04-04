Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 171,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 68,464 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth $13,363,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $91.12.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

