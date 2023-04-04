Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

