20,235 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in FOX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FOX by 9.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in FOX by 15.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 104.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

