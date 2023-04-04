Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $422,000 Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,342 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 161.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 479,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,194,000 after purchasing an additional 296,073 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $166.02 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.37.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 55.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.