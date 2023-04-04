Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $285.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.