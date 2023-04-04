Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $479,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.17.
M&T Bank Price Performance
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
M&T Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.
M&T Bank Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on M&T Bank (MTB)
- Universal Logistics, A Housing And Automotive Supply Chain Hero
- Here are 2 Candy Stocks Making Sweet Gains
- Tech Momentum: Ride These 3 First Quarter Winners
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.