Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 221,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 62,791 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after buying an additional 25,847 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000.

BATS BBIN opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

