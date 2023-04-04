Morgan Stanley Raises PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $140.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.42.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $140.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $140.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

