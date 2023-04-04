Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes $462,000 Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $117.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $104.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Stories

