Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after buying an additional 345,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,014,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,203,000 after buying an additional 192,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,843,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,135,000 after buying an additional 413,085 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 Price Performance

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $102.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.36. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

