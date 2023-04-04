International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 71,277 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 271.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $412.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $459.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

