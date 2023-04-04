Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $302,630,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 7,667.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after buying an additional 227,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $73,045,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 134.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,944,000 after buying an additional 170,299 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $363.77 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

