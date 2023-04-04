Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 359,400.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 294.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after buying an additional 317,299 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7,394.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 76.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

