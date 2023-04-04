Whittier Trust Co. Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,651 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.06% of EQT worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.16.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

