Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 35,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

