Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.1 %

AEP opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.98. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

